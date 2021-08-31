Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Acadia

136,432 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Acadia

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

136,432KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7725703
  • Stock #: F47HY1
  • VIN: 1GKKVPKD4FJ225483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47HY1
  • Mileage 136,432 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2015 GMC Acadia SLE-2 AWD is powered by a 3.6L V6 SIDI and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, AWD, Black Cloth, 2-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, Power driver seat, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Back-Up Camera
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Reading Lamps-Front
Reading Lamps-Rear
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power
Telematics-Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2012 Honda Civic LX ...
 82,228 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer L...
 110,435 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sportage LX...
 125,822 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory