1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
This Local Trade 2015 GMC Acadia SLE-2 AWD is powered by a 3.6L V6 SIDI and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, AWD, Black Cloth, 2-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, Power driver seat, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more!
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
