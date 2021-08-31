2015 GMC Acadia

$19,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 4 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7725703

7725703 Stock #: F47HY1

F47HY1 VIN: 1GKKVPKD4FJ225483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47HY1

Mileage 136,432 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Back-Up Camera Interior Cruise Control Windows rear window defogger Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger Additional Features Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Reading Lamps-Front Reading Lamps-Rear Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Windows-Power Telematics-Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.