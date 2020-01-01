Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

150,105 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

SLT

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6266109
  • Stock #: 7999
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC6FG367999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,105 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC SIERRA SLT: LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, 4WD

BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BED LINER, LEATHER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, MEMORY SEAT, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, 4WD, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, RF SIDE AIRBAG, 5 PASSENGER, FOG LIGHTS, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, SIDE, FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, LF SIDE AIRBAG, TELESCOPE, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER LOCKS, TOW PACKAGE, AM/FM/CD, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, USB INPUT, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS
Vehicle Features

universal home remote
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Remote Vehicle Starter System
6-Speaker Audio System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Bumper, front chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Pickup box, Wideside
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Grille surround, chrome (With (GAT) All-Terrain Package grille is body coloured.)
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger, (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Headlamps, halogen projector with LED signature
Pedals, power-adjustable
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Standard and only available on (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD3) 20" ultra bright machined aluminum wheels, (NZM) 20" chrome aluminum wheels or 22" LPO wheels.)
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

