Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

221,175 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

221,175KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6685019
  • Stock #: P1103
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC0FG360587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1103
  • Mileage 221,175 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*MB SAFETY*

*CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE*



*****COMING SOON*****COMING SOON*****



*****VALUE PRICED, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Tow/Haul Mode
Upholstery: Cloth
Front air conditioning
Rear
MP3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Battery Saver
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Cylinder Deactivation
Cargo tie downs
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front struts
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Axle ratio: 3.42
Rear spring type: leaf
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Front brake width: 1.18
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Body side moldings: body-color
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Locking differential: rear
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Steering ratio: 16.3
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Grille color: chrome surround
Rear brake width: 0.79
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Front bumper color: chrome
Rear bumper color: chrome
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm
halogen
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Rear seat folding: folds up
Battery: heavy duty
Spare wheel type: aluminum
Bumper detail: rear step
Tailgate protection cap
Tailgate: lift assist
Infotainment: IntelliLink
Pickup bed light: LED
Pickup bed type: wideside
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
reclining
mast
maintenance due
voice operated
in seat cushion
maintenance-free
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Silverline Motors

2008 Land Rover LR3 ...
 137,510 KM
$12,455 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 265,739 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 198,232 KM
$22,819 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory