2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Powertrain Tow/Haul Mode Seating Upholstery: Cloth Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Rear MP3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Battery Saver low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level USB Radio data system Driver Information System Cylinder Deactivation Cargo tie downs Braking Assist Lumbar Roll Stability Control trailer stability control Auxiliary Oil Cooler Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range Front Brake Type: Disc Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Steering wheel: tilt Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Front struts Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Gauge: oil pressure Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Axle ratio: 3.42 Rear spring type: leaf Satellite communications: OnStar Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Front air conditioning zones: single Front brake diameter: 13.0 Driver seat manual adjustments: height Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Internet radio app: Pandora Front brake width: 1.18 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Wifi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum Body side moldings: body-color 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Locking differential: rear Total speakers: 6 Alternator: 150 amps Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl Side mirror type: spotter mirror Steering ratio: 16.3 Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0 Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Grille color: chrome surround Rear brake width: 0.79 Rear suspension type: multi-leaf Battery rating: 730 CCA Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms Front bumper color: chrome Rear bumper color: chrome Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Power outlet(s): two 12V front Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm halogen 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting Rear seat folding: folds up Battery: heavy duty Spare wheel type: aluminum Bumper detail: rear step Tailgate protection cap Tailgate: lift assist Infotainment: IntelliLink Pickup bed light: LED Pickup bed type: wideside Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc reclining mast maintenance due voice operated in seat cushion maintenance-free Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

