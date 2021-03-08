2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
External temperature display
Driver Information System
trailer stability control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Door handle color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Spare tire size: full-size
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Body side moldings: body-color
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Locking differential: rear
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Grille color: chrome surround
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Front bumper color: chrome
Rear bumper color: chrome
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Rear seat folding: folds up
Spare wheel type: aluminum
Infotainment: IntelliLink
Pickup bed type: wideside
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
