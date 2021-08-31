Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

132,804 KM

Details Description

$27,510

+ tax & licensing
$27,510

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5"

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5"

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$27,510

+ taxes & licensing

132,804KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7689121
  • Stock #: F478DE
  • VIN: 3GTU2TECXFG278845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # F478DE
  • Mileage 132,804 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

