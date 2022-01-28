Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

134,602 KM

Details

$34,950

+ tax & licensing
$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT ROOF | NAV | HTD LTHR

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT ROOF | NAV | HTD LTHR

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

134,602KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8167981
  • Stock #: F4CJN6
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC8FG211754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CJN6
  • Mileage 134,602 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ROOF | NAV | HTD LTHR EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Iridium Metallic

Preferred Equipment Group (4SA), Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Power Front Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rearview Camera, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Grille Surround, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar w/4G LTE, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers.
Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger, (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Pedals, power-adjustable
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Power Windows
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
6-Speaker Audio System
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup box, Wideside
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Standard and only available on (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD3) 20" ultra bright machined aluminum wheels, (NZM) 20" chrome aluminum wheels or 22" LPO wheels.)
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Bumper, front chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Grille surround, chrome (With (GAT) All-Terrain Package grille is body coloured.)
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Headlamps, halogen projector with LED signature
Adjustable Pedals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SD card slot
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
auxiliary jack
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine
8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen with IntelliLink
hands-free smartphone integration and voice-activated technology for radio an
AM/FM/SiriusXM with USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

