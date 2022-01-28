$34,950+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4CJN6
- Mileage 134,602 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ROOF | NAV | HTD LTHR EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Iridium Metallic
Preferred Equipment Group (4SA), Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Power Front Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rearview Camera, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Grille Surround, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar w/4G LTE, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
