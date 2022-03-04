Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

140,202 KM

Details Description Features

$29,277

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,277

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4WD | 5.3L V8 | Double Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4WD | 5.3L V8 | Double Cab

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$29,277

+ taxes & licensing

140,202KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8631107
  • Stock #: F4JA8X
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC0FZ245251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4JA8X
  • Mileage 140,202 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Stone Blue Metallic

Backup Camera, Navigation, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Heavy Duty Suspension, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Tilt Steering Wheel.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Front air conditioning
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger, (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
6-Speaker Audio System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Headlamps, halogen projector
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Bumper, front chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour (Replaced by (B85) mouldings with (GAT) All-Terrain Package.)
Grille surround, chrome (With (GAT) All-Terrain Package grille is body coloured.)
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Mirror caps, body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup box, Wideside
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Split Front Bench Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 86,613 KM
$44,541 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 Pl...
 65,741 KM
$51,365 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 10,400 KM
$27,944 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory