2015 GMC Sierra 1500

169,000 KM

Details Description

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Z71 Kodiak Edition - Htd Buckets, Big Screen, Console

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

169,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9684055
  • Stock #: GT8248
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC1FG459886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT8248
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** RURAL PRAIRIE-OWNED TRADE! *** UPGRADED Z71 KODIAK EDITION W/ REMOTE START!! *** HEATED BUCKET SEATS, SLT CONSOLE, HARD TONNEAU COVER!!! *** Carfax shows excellent one-owner history. Accessorized with a folding Hard Tonneau cover......Recently installed Falken Rubitrek 3-Peak Tires......Heavy Duty Spray-In Bed Liner......Step Bars......Mud Flaps Front & Rear......Aftermarket Remote Start......Tinted Windows & Louvers......Factory Options include upgraded Z71 Suspension......Centre Console w/ Bucket Seats......Power Adjustable Seats (Driver & Passenger)......Heated Seats......OnStar Navigation......Hill Descent Control......Larger Touchscreen Multimedia System......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Rear View Camera......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Keyless Entry)......Electronic Shift on the Fly 4x4 including 4WD Auto setting......Automatic Dusk-Sensing Headlights......Fog Lights......Factory Tow Package......Transmission Tow-Haul Mode.....Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......and Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels!

This Sierra 1500 Z71 Kodiak comes with all original Books & Manuals, and all-weather rubber mats. Excellent condition, kilometers well below-average for the model year, and sale priced at just $29,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

