2015 GMC Sierra 1500

$29,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9684055

9684055 Stock #: GT8248

GT8248 VIN: 3GTU2UEC1FG459886

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT8248

Mileage 169,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.