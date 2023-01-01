Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

123,480 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT Sunroof | Remote Start

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT Sunroof | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

123,480KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10116552
  • Stock #: F55J7K
  • VIN: 1GT12ZEG4FF564085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Truck!
Key Features

- Power Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Bose Speaker System
- Heavy Duty Trailering Pkg
- Rear Vision Camera
- Trailer Brake Controller

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Theft-deterrent system
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Pedals, power-adjustable

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)
Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering, heavy-duty includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Pickup box, Wideside
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Steering, Recirculating Ball
Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric ...

Safety

Air Bags
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth For Phone
6-Speaker Audio System

Exterior

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper (Requires (E63) pickup box.) (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Bumper, front chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Headlamps, halogen projector with LED signature
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires)
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered. )

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Visors
PEDALS
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
WINDOWS
Glass
driver and front passenger
Seat
backup lamps
Mirror
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
unauthorized entry
and head curtain side-impact
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
power-adjustable
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
deep-tinted
power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps
right and left turn signals
an electric brake lead
battery and a ground
The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park
Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD
brake/turn lamps (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

