2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Mouldings, bodyside, chrome

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, chrome

Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper (Requires (E63) pickup box.) (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Bumper, front chrome

CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)

Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)

Grille surround, chrome

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Headlamps, halogen projector with LED signature

Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires)

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)