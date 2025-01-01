$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 2500
Denali HD Duramax diesel
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Light Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
🔥 JUST IN: 2015 GMC SIERRA 2500HD DENALI – DURAMAX DIESEL 🔥
💯 CLEAN | NEW TIRES | FRESH SAFETY | FULLY LOADED
This 2015 Sierra 2500HD Denali is where luxury meets heavy-duty power. With the legendary 6.6L Duramax Diesel, rugged aftermarket bull bar, and every option you could ask for, this truck is as clean as they come. 231,815 Highway KMS – pride of ownership is evident the moment you see it.
✅ Denali Features & Options:
Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats – year-round comfort
Heated Steering Wheel – winter made easy
Dual-Zone Climate Control – personalized comfort
Power Sunroof – fresh air & open skies
Navigation System – always on the right road
Bose Premium Sound System – crystal clear audio
Wireless Bluetooth / Hands-Free – stay connected
Power Adjustable Pedals & Seats – perfect driving position
Remote Start – warm it up before you step in
Backup Camera & Front/Rear Park Assist – easy parking anywhere
Lane Departure Warning & Safety Features – added confidence
Power Sliding Rear Window – quick airflow
Spray-in Bedliner – ready for work
Tow/Haul Package – serious pulling power
🛠 Extras:
Aftermarket Bull Bar – rugged look & protection
New Tires – worry-free driving
Fresh Safety – road ready
📍 Dealer Stock #1631 | 231,815 Highway KMS
💪 Clean, loaded, and ready to roll – this Denali won’t last long!
Platinum Auto Sales – “There’s no better deal, than a Platinum Deal!”
DEALER PERMIT # 4744
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001