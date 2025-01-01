2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
🔥 JUST IN: 2015 GMC SIERRA 2500HD DENALI – DURAMAX DIESEL 🔥
💯 CLEAN | NEW TIRES | FRESH SAFETY | FULLY LOADED

This 2015 Sierra 2500HD Denali is where luxury meets heavy-duty power. With the legendary <strong data-start=316 data-end=339>6.6L Duramax Diesel</strong>, rugged aftermarket bull bar, and every option you could ask for, this truck is as clean as they come. <strong data-start=443 data-end=466>231,815 Highway KMS</strong> – pride of ownership is evident the moment you see it.</p><p data-start=525 data-end=559>✅ <strong data-start=527 data-end=557>Denali Features & Options:</strong></p><ul data-start=560 data-end=1342><ul data-start=560 data-end=1342><li data-start=560 data-end=622><p data-start=562 data-end=622><strong data-start=562 data-end=599>Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats</strong> – year-round comfort</p></li><li data-start=623 data-end=671><p data-start=625 data-end=671><strong data-start=625 data-end=650>Heated Steering Wheel</strong> – winter made easy</p></li><li data-start=672 data-end=728><p data-start=674 data-end=728><strong data-start=674 data-end=703>Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong> – personalized comfort</p></li><li data-start=729 data-end=775><p data-start=731 data-end=775><strong data-start=731 data-end=748>Power Sunroof</strong> – fresh air & open skies</p></li><li data-start=776 data-end=828><p data-start=778 data-end=828><strong data-start=778 data-end=799>Navigation System</strong> – always on the right road</p></li><li data-start=829 data-end=884><p data-start=831 data-end=884><strong data-start=831 data-end=860>Bose Premium Sound System</strong> – crystal clear audio</p></li><li data-start=885 data-end=941><p data-start=887 data-end=941><strong data-start=887 data-end=922>Wireless Bluetooth / Hands-Free</strong> – stay connected</p></li><li data-start=942 data-end=1008><p data-start=944 data-end=1008><strong data-start=944 data-end=979>Power Adjustable Pedals & Seats</strong> – perfect driving position</p></li><li data-start=1009 data-end=1061><p data-start=1011 data-end=1061><strong data-start=1011 data-end=1027>Remote Start</strong> – warm it up before you step in</p></li><li data-start=1062 data-end=1132><p data-start=1064 data-end=1132><strong data-start=1064 data-end=1106>Backup Camera & Front/Rear Park Assist</strong> – easy parking anywhere</p></li><li data-start=1133 data-end=1200><p data-start=1135 data-end=1200><strong data-start=1135 data-end=1179>Lane Departure Warning & Safety Features</strong> – added confidence</p></li><li data-start=1201 data-end=1250><p data-start=1203 data-end=1250><strong data-start=1203 data-end=1232>Power Sliding Rear Window</strong> – quick airflow</p></li><li data-start=1251 data-end=1293><p data-start=1253 data-end=1293><strong data-start=1253 data-end=1274>Spray-in Bedliner</strong> – ready for work</p></li><li data-start=1294 data-end=1342><p data-start=1296 data-end=1342><strong data-start=1296 data-end=1316>Tow/Haul Package</strong> – serious pulling power</p></li></ul></ul><p> </p><p data-start=1344 data-end=1356>🛠 Extras:</p><ul data-start=1357 data-end=1485><ul data-start=1357 data-end=1485><li data-start=1357 data-end=1412><p data-start=1359 data-end=1412><strong data-start=1359 data-end=1383>Aftermarket Bull Bar</strong> – rugged look & protection</p></li><li data-start=1413 data-end=1451><p data-start=1415 data-end=1451><strong data-start=1415 data-end=1428>New Tires</strong> – worry-free driving</p></li><li data-start=1452 data-end=1485><p data-start=1454 data-end=1485><strong data-start=1454 data-end=1470>Fresh Safety</strong> – road ready</p></li></ul></ul><p> </p><p data-start=1487 data-end=1536>📍 Dealer Stock #1631 | <strong data-start=1511 data-end=1534>231,815 Highway KMS</strong></p><p data-start=1538 data-end=1606>💪 Clean, loaded, and ready to roll – this Denali won’t last long!</p><p data-start=1608 data-end=1685><strong data-start=1608 data-end=1631>Platinum Auto Sales</strong> – <em data-start=1634 data-end=1683>“There’s no better deal, than a Platinum Deal!”</em></p><pre><br /><br /> <strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><br /><br />DEALER PERMIT # 4744</span></strong><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Denali HD Duramax diesel

12893804

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Denali HD Duramax diesel

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT120E87FF125581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

🔥 JUST IN: 2015 GMC SIERRA 2500HD DENALI – DURAMAX DIESEL 🔥

💯 CLEAN | NEW TIRES | FRESH SAFETY | FULLY LOADED

This 2015 Sierra 2500HD Denali is where luxury meets heavy-duty power. With the legendary 6.6L Duramax Diesel, rugged aftermarket bull bar, and every option you could ask for, this truck is as clean as they come. 231,815 Highway KMS – pride of ownership is evident the moment you see it.

✅ Denali Features & Options:

    • Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats – year-round comfort

    • Heated Steering Wheel – winter made easy

    • Dual-Zone Climate Control – personalized comfort

    • Power Sunroof – fresh air & open skies

    • Navigation System – always on the right road

    • Bose Premium Sound System – crystal clear audio

    • Wireless Bluetooth / Hands-Free – stay connected

    • Power Adjustable Pedals & Seats – perfect driving position

    • Remote Start – warm it up before you step in

    • Backup Camera & Front/Rear Park Assist – easy parking anywhere

    • Lane Departure Warning & Safety Features – added confidence

    • Power Sliding Rear Window – quick airflow

    • Spray-in Bedliner – ready for work

    • Tow/Haul Package – serious pulling power

 

🛠 Extras:

    • Aftermarket Bull Bar – rugged look & protection

    • New Tires – worry-free driving

    • Fresh Safety – road ready

 

📍 Dealer Stock #1631 | 231,815 Highway KMS

💪 Clean, loaded, and ready to roll – this Denali won’t last long!

Platinum Auto Sales – “There’s no better deal, than a Platinum Deal!”






DEALER PERMIT # 4744

FRESH MB SAFETY

200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

CARFAX available

LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC

All trades considered

Extended Warranty available

Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS

MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT

Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4

REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!




Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2015 GMC Sierra 2500