2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab 153.7 Denali

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab 153.7 Denali

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$52,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4896678
  • Stock #: Dan1
  • VIN: 1GT120E85FF621334
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2015 Sierra Denali 2500HD Crew Cab.4WD, 6.6 Duramax Diesel, Allison 6 Speed Transmission, Factory ordered new, Rust proofed when new, Original owner, No Accidents, Never chipped or modified, Heated/Cooled leather seats, Navigation, Rear dvd system, Back up camera, Lane departure warning, New Firestone all terrain tires, Command start & Alarm, Raider truck cap, Factory warranty remaining till June.

Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

