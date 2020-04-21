2015 GMC Sierra 2500

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
204-895-3777
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Sierra Denali 2500HD Crew Cab.4WD, 6.6 Duramax Diesel, Allison 6 Speed Transmission, Factory ordered new, Rust proofed when new, Original owner, No Accidents, Never chipped or modified, Heated/Cooled leather seats, Navigation, Rear dvd system, Back up camera, Lane departure warning, New Firestone all terrain tires, Command start & Alarm, Raider truck cap, Factory warranty remaining till June.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6