$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Denali Duramax 4x4 Crew Cab | Lifted | Toyo's

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 182,666KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5132921
  • Stock #: 206021
  • VIN: 1GT120E8XFF102022
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Clean Carfax, One Owner Local Manitoba Vehicle, 182,666 KM's, 6.6L Duramax Diesel V8 Engine, 6 Speed Allison Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Cooled Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Summit White Exterior Paint,Jet Black Leather Interior,Heavy Duty Trailering Package w/Trailer Brake Controller.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*4" Lift Kit,20" Fuel Rims,33x12.5 Toyo Open Country Tires,Paint to Match Fender Flares,Mud Flaps,Side Assist Steps,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Your vehicle includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Every vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.)
  • Requires Subscription

