2015 GMC Sierra 2500

204-786-3811
Clean Carfax, One Owner Local Manitoba Vehicle, 182,666 KM's, 6.6L Duramax Diesel V8 Engine, 6 Speed Allison Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Cooled Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Summit White Exterior Paint,Jet Black Leather Interior,Heavy Duty Trailering Package w/Trailer Brake Controller.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*4" Lift Kit,20" Fuel Rims,33x12.5 Toyo Open Country Tires,Paint to Match Fender Flares,Mud Flaps,Side Assist Steps,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Your vehicle includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Every vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!
