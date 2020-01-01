2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.