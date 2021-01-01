Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

145,212 KM

Details Description Features

$54,533

+ tax & licensing
$54,533

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali Crew Cab | 4WD | 6.6L Diesel

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali Crew Cab | 4WD | 6.6L Diesel

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$54,533

+ taxes & licensing

145,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6369587
  • Stock #: F3RKKG
  • VIN: 1GT120E87FF638538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # F3RKKG
  • Mileage 145,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.

2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Black

Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Z71 Off-Road Package, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® For Phone, BOSE Sound w/7 Speaker System, Dual Climate Control, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
tilt steering
remote start
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

