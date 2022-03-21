Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

96,000 KM

Details Description

$48,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE w/ Htd Bucket Seats, Big Screen, Rmt Start !!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE w/ Htd Bucket Seats, Big Screen, Rmt Start !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 8782874
  2. 8782874
  3. 8782874
  4. 8782874
  5. 8782874
  6. 8782874
  7. 8782874
  8. 8782874
  9. 8782874
  10. 8782874
  11. 8782874
  12. 8782874
  13. 8782874
  14. 8782874
  15. 8782874
  16. 8782874
  17. 8782874
  18. 8782874
  19. 8782874
  20. 8782874
  21. 8782874
  22. 8782874
  23. 8782874
  24. 8782874
  25. 8782874
  26. 8782874
  27. 8782874
  28. 8782874
  29. 8782874
  30. 8782874
  31. 8782874
  32. 8782874
  33. 8782874
  34. 8782874
  35. 8782874
  36. 8782874
  37. 8782874
  38. 8782874
  39. 8782874
  40. 8782874
  41. 8782874
  42. 8782874
  43. 8782874
  44. 8782874
  45. 8782874
  46. 8782874
  47. 8782874
  48. 8782874
Contact Seller

$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8782874
  • Stock #: GT7184
  • VIN: 1GT12YEG5FF670586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze Alloy Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT7184
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOW MILEAGE LOADED UP 2500HD! *** HEATED BUCKET SEATS & SPORT CONSOLE!! *** TONNEAU COVER & SPRAY-IN LINER!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This Sierra 2500HD comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and all-weather fitted rubber Mats. Only 96,000 original kilometers, and now sale priced at just $48,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2016 Prime Time AVEN...
 0 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic
2019 Keystone RV Hid...
 0 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge ST Li...
 43,000 KM
$45,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory