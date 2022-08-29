$28,900+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE Crew cab 4x4 short box
Location
Conquest Truck & Auto Sales
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
253,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9233953
- VIN: 1gt12yeg8ff589890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 253,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in . Will Not be sold with cap. 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE Crew Cab 4x4 6.5 ft box 6.0 L auto transmission, power windows, power locks, trailer tow package. Running boards brand new tires new safety. Just going out for detailing well maintained 253,000 km $28900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7