2015 GMC Sierra 2500

253,000 KM

Details

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE Crew cab 4x4 short box

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE Crew cab 4x4 short box

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

253,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9233953
  • VIN: 1gt12yeg8ff589890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 253,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in . Will Not be sold with cap. 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE Crew Cab 4x4 6.5 ft box 6.0 L auto transmission, power windows, power locks, trailer tow package. Running boards brand new tires new safety. Just going out for detailing well maintained 253,000 km $28900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

