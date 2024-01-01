Menu
Get 2.99% financing for up to 60 months on select New GMC Sierra 1500s! Or choose a $2500 discount on a cash purchase. All offers expire 7/31/2024. Contact Gauthier Buick GMC today!

2015 GMC Terrain

71,603 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,603KM
VIN 2GKFLWEK3F6379076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T24628A
  • Mileage 71,603 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 GMC Terrain