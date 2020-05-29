2015 GMC Terrain

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Rear Vision Camera

Theft deterrent system

Spare tire and wheel

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier

Smart Device Integration

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Grille, charcoal with chrome surround

Alternator, 120 amps

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Wipers, front intermittent with washers

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Door handles, body-colour

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards

Defogger, rear-window electric

Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer

Exhaust, single

Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Suspension, soft ride

Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down

Rear axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MXO) 6-speed automatic front-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)

E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable on FWD (TLF26/TLH26) models.)

Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection

Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs

Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs

Bumpers, front and rear body-colour

Headlamps, halogen projector lamp

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Fog lamps, front round, halogen

Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature

Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage

Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack

Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger detector

Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions

Door locks, power rear child security

Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control

Luggage rails, Charcoal

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)

Requires Subscription

ENGINE, 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.