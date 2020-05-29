2015 GMC Terrain

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Rear Vision Camera
- Theft deterrent system
- Spare tire and wheel
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier
- Smart Device Integration
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
- Alternator, 120 amps
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Wipers, front intermittent with washers
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
- Seats, heated driver and front passenger
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Door handles, body-colour
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
- Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
- Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
- Defogger, rear-window electric
- Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
- Exhaust, single
- Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest
- Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
- Suspension, soft ride
- Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
- Rear axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MXO) 6-speed automatic front-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
- E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable on FWD (TLF26/TLH26) models.)
- Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection
- Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs
- Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs
- Bumpers, front and rear body-colour
- Headlamps, halogen projector lamp
- Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
- Fog lamps, front round, halogen
- Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature
- Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage
- Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack
- Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
- Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger detector
- Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions
- Door locks, power rear child security
- Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
- Luggage rails, Charcoal
- Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar
- ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
- Requires Subscription
- ENGINE, 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION)
