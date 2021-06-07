Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

126,895 KM

Details Description

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 MOONROOF, BACK CAM, LOADED

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 MOONROOF, BACK CAM, LOADED

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

126,895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7255289
  • Stock #: 5138
  • VIN: 2GKALREK8F6395138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 126,895 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC TERRAIN SLE

BACK-UP CAMERA, ONSTAR, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, POWER MOONROOF, 5 PASSENGER, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, AIR BAG, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LIGHTS, REMOTE START, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HEATED MIRRORS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, HEATED MIRRORS YES, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

