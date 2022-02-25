Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

147,556 KM

Details

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

147,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8362761
  • Stock #: 22116
  • VIN: 2GKALREK8F6182996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Iridium Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,556 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

