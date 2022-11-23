$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Northstar Motors Inc
204-586-8335
2015 GMC Terrain
2015 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
154,142KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9345424
- Stock #: 2571
- VIN: 2GKFLWEK9F6155911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2571
- Mileage 154,142 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD loaded with high value options including heated cloth seats, factory remote start and back up camera. only 154KM! 5 passenger SUV. Clean with no major accidents and local MB vehicle freshly safetied.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Northstar Motors Inc
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9