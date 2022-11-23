Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Terrain

154,142 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

  1. 9345424
  2. 9345424
  3. 9345424
  4. 9345424
  5. 9345424
  6. 9345424
  7. 9345424
  8. 9345424
  9. 9345424
  10. 9345424
  11. 9345424
  12. 9345424
  13. 9345424
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,142KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9345424
  • Stock #: 2571
  • VIN: 2GKFLWEK9F6155911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2571
  • Mileage 154,142 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD loaded with high value options including heated cloth seats, factory remote start and back up camera. only 154KM! 5 passenger SUV. Clean with no major accidents and local MB vehicle freshly safetied. 


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northstar Motors Inc

2014 Acura ILX 4dr S...
 1,764,984 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 247,875 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Terrain AWD...
 154,142 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

Call Dealer

204-586-XXXX

(click to show)

204-586-8335

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory