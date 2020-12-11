2015 GMC Yukon

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Smart Device Integration ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription

