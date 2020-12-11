2015 GMC Yukon

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Exterior Roof Rack Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated rear seats

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.