Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Yukon

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Yukon

2015 GMC Yukon

SLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Yukon

SLT 4WD

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
Sale

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6334304
  • Stock #: F3RD11
  • VIN: 1GKS2BKC5FR546677

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC Yukon SLT V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Gray

4X4, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Leather, 4WD, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Driver Alert Package, Heated steering wheel, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear air conditioning, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Roof Rack
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heated rear seats
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2012 Nissan Versa 1....
 176,000 KM
$4,341 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 Bas...
 210,100 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 31,027 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory