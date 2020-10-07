+ taxes & licensing
*** HUGE CUSTOM LIFTED YUKON XL! *** 9 SEATER W/ DVD ENTERTAINMENT!! *** CLEAN WESTERN TRUCK! *** Who wants the Biggest, Baddest Yukon in town? You do! Check out this absolute BEAUT of a truck! Haul the whole family down the highway, up a mountain, across a frozen lake, pulling a camper... YOU CHOOSE! Options galore like HEATED SEATS......Factory REMOTE START......Rear DVD ENTERTAINMENT......CUSTOM BULLY DOG TUNER (control throttle mapping, shift patterns and adjust speedometer to accommodate tire size)......Oversized TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......HUGE LIFT KIT!......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......POWER LIFTGATE......RUNNING BOARDS......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Dark Tinted Windows......Fog Lights......Dark Tinted Privacy Windows......Flat Folding 2nd & 3rd Row provides Class leading Cargo Capacity!......Roof Rack Rails w/ Cross Members......LEATHER Wrapped Steering Wheel......Triple Bench Seats for seating up to 9!!!......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......Tried & True 5.3L V8 Engine!......6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ SelectShift.....Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-Pin & 4-Pin Wiring......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......and Optional 20-Inch Black Fuel Wheels wrapped in Beastly A/T Rubber!
This used 2015 GMC Yukon XL comes with all original Books & Manuals, Three Keys & Fobs, and Custom Fit Mats. Priced to sell at $37,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2015 GMC Yukon XL please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5