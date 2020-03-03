2015 Gulf Stream Gulf Breeze Ultra Lite

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
No Payments for 90 days* Delivery Available! Only 2863lb dry, SUV towable, A/C, large power awning. $26.31 weekly OAC* This 2015 Gulfstream Gulf Breeze Ultra Lite 21CBB travel trailer camper is in like condition and can be towed by most vehicles with a dry weight of only 2863lb dry weight! Capable of sleeping 4 people, this camper offers a convertible bed, two single bunks, TV entertainment to main area, dinette, full kitchen appliances; including 3 burner range. Equipped with a full stand up shower, toilet and sink, this easily accessible bathroom with entry from the cabin, and one of the largest bathrooms in its class. Power awning, fiberglass sides, and an outdoor stereo really finish off this trailer! Specs: 21' Travel Trailer (21.67' OVERALL) 2863 lbs dry weight 4100 lbs GVWR 360 lb hitch weight 0 Power Slide Power Awning Manual leveling jacks Max Sleeping Count - 4 1 convertible sofa bed 2 single bunks 15000 BTU A/C Unit 20000 BTU Heater 6 gallon Propane Hot Water Tank Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around. Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person. * based on a 60 month term and 192 month amortization at 4.99%. Approximate cost of borrowing $3334.16, on approved credit. Deferred payments on approved credit.
