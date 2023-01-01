Menu
2015 Honda Accord

198,610 KM

Details

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

198,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10299306
  • Stock #: 23347
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F93FA802552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Obsidian Blue Pearl]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23347
  • Mileage 198,610 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

