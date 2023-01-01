$17,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 1 , 3 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10378422

10378422 Stock #: 23357

23357 VIN: 2HGFG3B55FH002056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Taffeta White]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 181,376 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.