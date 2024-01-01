$20,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring - LOW KM!!! Sunroof, Htd Leather, Navi
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring - LOW KM!!! Sunroof, Htd Leather, Navi
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,000KM
VIN 2HGFB2F76FH003429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10233WAV
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL HONDA CIVIC TOURING *** EXTREMELY LOW MILEAGE!! *** SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, ECO MODE, 7.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN!! *** BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, 17 INCH ALLOY RIMS!! *** Get behind the wheel of a vehicle that blends style, efficiency and performance seamlessly! With its advanced Eco engine technology, every drive becomes a statement of sustainability without compromising on power. Whether you're zipping through city streets or cruising on the highway, this Civic will delivery fuel efficiency and reliability! Enjoy features such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......LEATHER INTERIOR......7 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Bluetooth......Leather Wrapped Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......NAVIGATION......ECO MODE......Rearview Camera......Push Button Ignition......Power Windows......Rear Center Arm Rest with Cupholders......1.8L I4 Engine......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS with MICHELIN Tires!!
This comes with Original Books and only 34,000 KILOMETERS (Yes, you read that correct!) for only $20,999.00!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Sale Pending, please contact us to confirm most up-to-date status.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2015 Honda Civic