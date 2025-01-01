Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

2015 Honda Civic

195,598 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Man DX **New Arrival**

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Man DX **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,598KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2E26FH022956

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R2444B
  • Mileage 195,598 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2015 Honda Civic