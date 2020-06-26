Menu
$14,298

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof | Heated Seats |

2015 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$14,298

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,716KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5275502
  • Stock #: F37R5K
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F54FH051381
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Interior
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Local Trade
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Push Button Start

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
INCLUDED:

Complementary shuttle service and Wi-Fi

Call for details and to arrange a test drive today.


FINANCING AVAILABLE:

100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.



This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-XXXX

204-889-3700

