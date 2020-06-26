- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
- Comfort
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Exterior
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front splash guards
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Transmission: Continuously Variable
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Automatic Air Conditioning
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Grille w/Chrome Bar
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
- Smart Device Integration
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
- Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, Sir...
