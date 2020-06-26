Menu
Account
Sign In
$14,250

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

  1. 5304743
  2. 5304743
  3. 5304743
  4. 5304743
  5. 5304743
  6. 5304743
  7. 5304743
  8. 5304743
  9. 5304743
  10. 5304743
  11. 5304743
  12. 5304743
  13. 5304743
  14. 5304743
  15. 5304743
Contact Seller

$14,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,100KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5304743
  • Stock #: 1639
Exterior Colour
Taffeta White (White)
Interior Colour
Black (WZ)
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY //BACKUP CAMERA//SMART KEY//SIDE CAMERA //HEATED SEATS//
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $14250 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at
Dealer permit # 4895

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Window grid antenna
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front splash guards
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
  • Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, Sir...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Redwood Auto

2014 Toyota Prius CA...
 262,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport
 98,357 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Prius V ...
 218,558 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

Call Dealer

204-421-XXXX

(click to show)

204-421-7767

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory