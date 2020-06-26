- Safety
-
- Security System
- Heated Mirrors
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Child-Safety Locks
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Front air conditioning
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- tilt steering
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Trunk Release
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Temporary spare tire
- Exterior
-
- Powertrain
-
- Automatic Transmission
- Front Wheel Drive
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Windows
-
- Sunroof
- rear window defogger
- Seating
-
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Front Bucket Seats
- Rear bench seats
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Anti-Starter
- Rear View Camera
- CVT Transmission
- Driver Side Airbag
- Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
- Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
- Front Body Side Impact Airbag
- Front Head Side Impact Airbag
- Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
- Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
- Smart Device Integration
- Audio Aux Input
