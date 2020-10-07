Menu
2015 Honda Civic

105,000 KM

$13,595

+ tax & licensing
$13,595

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 2015 HONDA CIVIC LX*HEATED SEATS*REAR VIEW CAMERA

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 2015 HONDA CIVIC LX*HEATED SEATS*REAR VIEW CAMERA

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

$13,595

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6079191
  • Stock #: CCI002300
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F4XFH014309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Grey (GA)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CCI002300
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2015 Honda Civic LX is one of the most reliable pre-owned vehicle in its segment of sedans, undoubtedly Hondas most aerodynamic looking sedan of its time, and by customer review it is the most cost efficient sedan to own. It is proudly famed for its agility, Great fuel efficiency Comfortable and well-built interior, And reliability and also offers top-notch safety ratings. Interior is clean cut and elegant, seats are comfortable front and rear. It is equipped with the new infotainment system, which has responsive touch-sensitive buttons that work exactly like the one on a smart phone or tablet. Features are Heated seats, Rear-view camera, Key-less entry, Power locks & doors, Power windows, Power adjustable exterior mirrors, Rear defogger, Daytime running lights, AM/FM, 6CD, AUX/USB and much more. Ideal for your daily commute vehicle, This 5speed automatic FWD is powered by a 1.8L 4cylinder engine that produces 140 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque, providing a fast free flowing propulsion whilst smooth handling is engaged.

Looking for a practical sedan? Do you want a vehicle that is reliable and lasts long? Do you Demand the best deal for your money? A sedan that looks good and promises great fuel mileage? We have GOT IT!


Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.

Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Window grid antenna
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Fixed interval wipers
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
50 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 1 USB device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, front speakers and rear speakers
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS (M+S)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

