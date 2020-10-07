+ taxes & licensing
Certified 2015 Honda Civic LX is one of the most reliable pre-owned vehicle in its segment of sedans, undoubtedly Hondas most aerodynamic looking sedan of its time, and by customer review it is the most cost efficient sedan to own. It is proudly famed for its agility, Great fuel efficiency Comfortable and well-built interior, And reliability and also offers top-notch safety ratings. Interior is clean cut and elegant, seats are comfortable front and rear. It is equipped with the new infotainment system, which has responsive touch-sensitive buttons that work exactly like the one on a smart phone or tablet. Features are Heated seats, Rear-view camera, Key-less entry, Power locks & doors, Power windows, Power adjustable exterior mirrors, Rear defogger, Daytime running lights, AM/FM, 6CD, AUX/USB and much more. Ideal for your daily commute vehicle, This 5speed automatic FWD is powered by a 1.8L 4cylinder engine that produces 140 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque, providing a fast free flowing propulsion whilst smooth handling is engaged.
Looking for a practical sedan? Do you want a vehicle that is reliable and lasts long? Do you Demand the best deal for your money? A sedan that looks good and promises great fuel mileage? We have GOT IT!
Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.
