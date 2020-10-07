Menu
2015 Honda Civic

71,734 KM

Details Description Features

$14,448

+ tax & licensing
$14,448

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX Heated Seats | Backup Camera | Remote Start

2015 Honda Civic

EX Heated Seats | Backup Camera | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller

$14,448

+ taxes & licensing

71,734KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6193674
  • Stock #: F3PK8C
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F53FH054983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,734 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Smart Device Integration
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

