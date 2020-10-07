Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

132,634 KM

Details Description Features

$10,380

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,380

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

LX 5-Speed-Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

LX 5-Speed-Manual

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$10,380

+ taxes & licensing

132,634KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6193737
  • Stock #: F3PC3Y
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E4XFH035887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3PC3Y
  • Mileage 132,634 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2020 Toyota Tacoma T...
 10,693 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 38,665 KM
$32,880 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 20,125 KM
$44,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory