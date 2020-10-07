Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Options Power Locks Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Front Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Trunk-Release-Remote

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.