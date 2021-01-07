Menu
2015 Honda Civic

143,326 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

LX | LOCAL | NO ACCIDENTS |

2015 Honda Civic

LX | LOCAL | NO ACCIDENTS |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

143,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6539506
  • Stock #: F3U6RH
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F46FH034766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,326 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2015 Honda Civic LX Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 1.8L Inline-4 SOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission.


It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!


This Honda Civic has no Reported Accidents!!


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

