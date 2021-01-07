+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
+ taxes & licensing
This Local Trade 2015 Honda Civic LX Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 1.8L Inline-4 SOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!
This Honda Civic has no Reported Accidents!!
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2