2015 Honda Civic

77,932 KM

Details

$18,997

+ tax & licensing
$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

SI

2015 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

77,932KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6665873
  Stock #: F3V86K
  VIN: 2HGFB6E58FH201033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,932 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Smart Device Integration
SiriusXM
2 USB device connectors
HDMI device connector
text message function
steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination
display audio system w/HondaLink next generation
Audio Aux Input
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Premium Audio System -inc: 7 speaker system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

