$14,991 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 1 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6726626

6726626 Stock #: 054218

054218 VIN: 2HGFB2F58FH054218

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,154 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Block Heater Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Power Antenna Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Heated Exterior Mirrors

