Sale $15,462 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7752531

7752531 Stock #: F48NB3

F48NB3 VIN: 2HGFB2F49FH038617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dyno Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 71,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.