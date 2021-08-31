Menu
2015 Honda Civic

71,500 KM

Details Description

$15,462

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,462

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

LX Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Back-Up Cam

2015 Honda Civic

LX Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Back-Up Cam

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$15,462

+ taxes & licensing

71,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7752531
  • Stock #: F48NB3
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F49FH038617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dyno Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

