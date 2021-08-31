Sale $17,992 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 4 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7812621

7812621 Stock #: F493NW

F493NW VIN: 2HGFB2F70FH039813

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 53,450 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Wheel Drive 3.94 Axle Ratio Front-wheel drive Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: Continuously Variable Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Wheels w/Machined Accents Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Navigation, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, SiriusXM satellite... Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation Rear View Camera CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 2 USB device connectors HDMI device connector text message function steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation SiriusXM satellite ra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.