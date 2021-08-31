Menu
2015 Honda Civic

53,450 KM

Details Description Features

$17,992

+ tax & licensing
$17,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Touring 2 Sets of tires/rims, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Leather

2015 Honda Civic

Touring 2 Sets of tires/rims, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Leather

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 7812621
  2. 7812621
$17,992

+ taxes & licensing

53,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7812621
  • Stock #: F493NW
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F70FH039813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,450 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Navigation, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, SiriusXM satellite...
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Navigation
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
2 USB device connectors
HDMI device connector
text message function
steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
SiriusXM satellite ra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

