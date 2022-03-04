Menu
2015 Honda Civic

76,400 KM

Details Description

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Citicar Canada

1-888-553-9213

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX*BACK CAM*PUSH STRAT*BLUETOOTH*SUN ROOF*ONE OWNER*

2015 Honda Civic

EX*BACK CAM*PUSH STRAT*BLUETOOTH*SUN ROOF*ONE OWNER*

Location

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

76,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8619113
  Stock #: CCI0002332
  VIN: 2HGFB2F51FH044792

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # CCI0002332
  Mileage 76,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Almost new to used, this 2015 Honda Civic EX with only 76xxx km is ready to take on a runabout. Well proportioned design to maximize cargo space for the modern sleek interior. The handling is crisp with efficient V4 Engine and responsive automatic transmission. The vehicle boasts of classy style, loads of features and comfortable quiet ride. Highest safety rating in industry. You do not want to miss out on this amazing vehicle and amazing offer.

Guaranteed Approval*BEST RATE* BEST TERM*No Down Payment* OAC

Apply Today to Get Approved. : www.citicarcanada.com/finnancing

Notable Features

= Super Low Low KM

= Lane Watch Camera

= Bluetooth

= Wide Back-Up Camera

=New tires

= Run roof/Moon roof

= Ino-Entertainment Dual screens

Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

