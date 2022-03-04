$18,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
EX*BACK CAM*PUSH STRAT*BLUETOOTH*SUN ROOF*ONE OWNER*
Location
Citicar Canada
1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4
$18,500
- Listing ID: 8619113
- Stock #: CCI0002332
- VIN: 2HGFB2F51FH044792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 76,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Almost new to used, this 2015 Honda Civic EX with only 76xxx km is ready to take on a runabout. Well proportioned design to maximize cargo space for the modern sleek interior. The handling is crisp with efficient V4 Engine and responsive automatic transmission. The vehicle boasts of classy style, loads of features and comfortable quiet ride. Highest safety rating in industry. You do not want to miss out on this amazing vehicle and amazing offer.
Notable Features
= Super Low Low KM
= Lane Watch Camera
= Bluetooth
= Wide Back-Up Camera
=New tires
= Run roof/Moon roof
= Ino-Entertainment Dual screens
