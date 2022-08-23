$19,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan EX | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Remote Start
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
- Listing ID: 8985625
- Stock #: 260642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a budget friendly, low KM import sedan with great fuel economy? Here it is! Check out this locally owned & serviced 2015 Honda Civic EX that just arrived on trade! This easy to park sedan offers impressive fuel economy and a long list of features you'll love such as: heated seats, sunroof, back-up camera, Bluetooth and an aftermarket remote starter installed. As an added bonus, we've just installed 4 new tires on this value packed Civic!
Vehicle Features
