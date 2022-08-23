Menu
2015 Honda Civic

101,830 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Remote Start

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Remote Start

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

101,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8985625
  • Stock #: 260642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a budget friendly, low KM import sedan with great fuel economy? Here it is! Check out this locally owned & serviced 2015 Honda Civic EX that just arrived on trade! This easy to park sedan offers impressive fuel economy and a long list of features you'll love such as: heated seats, sunroof, back-up camera, Bluetooth and an aftermarket remote starter installed. As an added bonus, we've just installed 4 new tires on this value packed Civic!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

