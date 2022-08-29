Menu
2015 Honda Civic

147,600 KM

Details Description Features

$16,599

+ tax & licensing
$16,599

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX MOON ROOF | HEATED SEATS | TOUCHSCREEN

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX MOON ROOF | HEATED SEATS | TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$16,599

+ taxes & licensing

147,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9064945
  • Stock #: F4PXJA
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F52FH034272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4PXJA
  • Mileage 147,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic EX MOON ROOF | HEATED SEATS | 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD
Key Features
- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front Bucket Seats
- Auto A/C
- Auto Headlight
- Backup Camera
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sunroof
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, Sir...
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

