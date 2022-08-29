Sale $16,599 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 6 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9064945

9064945 Stock #: F4PXJA

F4PXJA VIN: 2HGFB2F52FH034272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crimson Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4PXJA

Mileage 147,600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: Continuously Variable Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 2 USB device connectors, HDMI device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, Sir... Additional Features Anti-Starter Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.