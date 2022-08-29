Menu
2015 Honda Civic

123,684 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Sedan EX | POWER SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

123,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9238888
  • Stock #: 275501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,684 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local One Owner * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Power Sunroof * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Backup Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines * LaneWatch Blind Spot Display * Cruise Control * Intelligent Multi-Information Display w/ Digital Odometer * ECON Mode Select * Cloth Seats * Heated Front Seats * Climate Control * 7-Inch Touchscreen Display * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * Winter & Summer Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
TAFFETA WHITE
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
WHEELS: 16" ALLOY -inc: Part number 08W16-TR0-300 Priced as a set of 4 Recommended Tire 205/55 R16 89H GoodYear Assurance Triple Tread part number 399700508 (sold separately)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

