2015 Honda Civic
COUPE EX | BACKUP CAMERA | POWER SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS |
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
$18,900
- Listing ID: 9243781
- Stock #: 223181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dyno Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,843 KM
Vehicle Description
* Local Manitoba Vehicle * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Power Sunroof * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Backup Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines * LaneWatch Blind Spot Display * Cruise Control * Intelligent Multi-Information Display w/ Digital Odometer * ECON Mode Select * Cloth Seats * Heated Front Seats * Climate Control * 7-Inch Touchscreen Display * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * Door Visors * All Weather Mats
Vehicle Features
