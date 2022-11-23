$15,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
COUPE Si *LOADED* *SAFETIED*
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
$15,999
- Listing ID: 9409765
- VIN: 2HGFG4A57FH100223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
2015 HONDA CIVIC COUPE Si LOADED 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 167,000KMS, 6 SPEED MANUAL transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, COMMAND START, HEATED RED CLOTH SEATING, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, SIDE CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION, APPLE CAR PLAY, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $15,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 6-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $3,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
