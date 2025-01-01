Menu
Local Vehicle! Good Condition! Key Features - All Wheel Drive - One Touch Power Moonroof With Tilt Feature - Bluetooth - Rearview Camera - Honda Lane Watch Blind Spot Display - Heated Front Seats - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control - Remote Entry System - Tire Pressure Monitoring System And More! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2015 Honda CR-V

143,985 KM

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L Leather | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | AWD

13327865

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L Leather | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | AWD

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,985KM
VIN 2HKRM4H78FH111752

  • Exterior Colour Basque Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 143,985 KM

Local Vehicle!
Good Condition!
Key Features

- All Wheel Drive
- One Touch Power Moonroof With Tilt Feature
- Bluetooth
- Rearview Camera
- Honda Lane Watch Blind Spot Display
- Heated Front Seats
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control
- Remote Entry System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System

And More!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
Smart Device Integration

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season
Programmable Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
HDMI Input Jack
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD w/SiriusXM -inc: 328-watt
illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio interface (2)
7-speakers
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2015 Honda CR-V