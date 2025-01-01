$21,998+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
EX-L Leather | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | AWD
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Basque Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 143,985 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Vehicle!
Good Condition!
Key Features
- All Wheel Drive
- One Touch Power Moonroof With Tilt Feature
- Bluetooth
- Rearview Camera
- Honda Lane Watch Blind Spot Display
- Heated Front Seats
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control
- Remote Entry System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
And More!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.
Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report
Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
