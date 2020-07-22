Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

112,528 KM

Details

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

LX FWD | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL TRADE

2015 Honda CR-V

LX FWD | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL TRADE

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  • Listing ID: 5389904
  • Stock #: F37N6K
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H39FH000490

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

112,528KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,528 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Honda CR-V LX FWD is powered by a 2.4L DOHC and CVT Transmission. It's loaded with features such as Heated seats, Back up camera, Air Conditioning and so much more!


Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year

Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!

Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

