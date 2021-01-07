Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

81,637 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 6423802
  2. 6423802
  3. 6423802
  4. 6423802
  5. 6423802
  6. 6423802
  7. 6423802
  8. 6423802
  9. 6423802
  10. 6423802
  11. 6423802
  12. 6423802
  13. 6423802
  14. 6423802
  15. 6423802
  16. 6423802
  17. 6423802
  18. 6423802
  19. 6423802
  20. 6423802
  21. 6423802
  22. 6423802
  23. 6423802
  24. 6423802
  25. 6423802
  26. 6423802
  27. 6423802
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,637KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6423802
  • Stock #: 20K4J43A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H40FH101724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Black 2015 Honda CR-V SE AWD AWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC One Owner, Local Trade, AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/1CD w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Awards: * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Theft
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2020 BMW 335i xDrive...
 26,012 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape AWD
 17,352 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer X...
 75 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory