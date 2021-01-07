+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Black 2015 Honda CR-V SE AWD AWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC One Owner, Local Trade, AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/1CD w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Awards: * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
