Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

104,354 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 8144104
  2. 8144104
  3. 8144104
  4. 8144104
  5. 8144104
  6. 8144104
  7. 8144104
  8. 8144104
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8144104
  • Stock #: 22030
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H4XFH132107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Basque Red Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22030
  • Mileage 104,354 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2017 RAM 1500 SXT
 92,070 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass NO...
 81,772 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SXT
 65,696 KM
$36,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory