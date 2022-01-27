2015 Honda CR-V

Sale $26,992 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 7 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8153320

8153320 Stock #: F4CFHH

F4CFHH VIN: 2HKRM4H70FH114922

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mountain Air Metaillic

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 29,790 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 58 L Fuel Tank 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 5.048 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Clock and Voice Activation Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD w/SiriusXM -inc: 328-watt, 7-speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls ... Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Rear Head Side Impact Airbag HDMI Input Jack Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD w/SiriusXM -inc: 328-watt Gasoline Fuel System 7-speakers illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and

